PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.23 Million

Analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will announce $384.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.99 million. PQ Group posted sales of $423.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PQG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 55.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 202,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.