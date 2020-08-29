PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. PQ Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

