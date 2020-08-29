Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 140.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

