Piper Sandler Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $230.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $223.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

