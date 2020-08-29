Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of PLAB opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

