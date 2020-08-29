Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

APG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of APG stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phoenix Tree news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julius Chepey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

