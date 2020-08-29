Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 21,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 64,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

