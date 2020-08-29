Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Trading 1.8% Higher

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.46.

Permanent tsb Group Company Profile (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

