Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PRFT opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 36.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,084 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Perficient by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

