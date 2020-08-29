Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 1,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

About Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

