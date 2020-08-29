PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The business had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

PBFX opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

