Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.

PYPL stock opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Paypal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

