Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.94.

PAYC traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.84. 315,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $6,650,370 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.