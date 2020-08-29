Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

