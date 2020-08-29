Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $52,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,485,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

