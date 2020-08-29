Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 281.78, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793 in the last three months. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

