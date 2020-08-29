Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.77. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 37.41% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

