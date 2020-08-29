Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Shares Down 0.9%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

