Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 27,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 37,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.74% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.