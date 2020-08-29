PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $57,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

