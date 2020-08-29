OST Achieves Market Cap of $7.69 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. OST has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $436,427.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

