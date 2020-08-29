Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 467.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $4,700,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,531,000 after buying an additional 146,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 56.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 403,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 145,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

