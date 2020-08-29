Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

