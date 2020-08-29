Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,188 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,783,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,926 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,266,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

