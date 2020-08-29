Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,393 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,016 shares of company stock worth $18,559,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

