Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,112 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.