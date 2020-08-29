Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,003 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.98 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.