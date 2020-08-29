Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $966.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $912.29 and a 200 day moving average of $780.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $980.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

