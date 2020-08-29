Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,590 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,892 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.