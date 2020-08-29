Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,726 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.