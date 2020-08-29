Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 5,021.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $1,886,458. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

