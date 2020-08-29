Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,569. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

