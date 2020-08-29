Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01, a PEG ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

