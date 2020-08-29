Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.