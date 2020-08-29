Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,395 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 152.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

