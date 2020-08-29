Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ONTX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. Analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

