Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 282,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $2,045,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $154,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,903. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

