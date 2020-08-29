Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.77 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Okta stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.75.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.