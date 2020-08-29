Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at $405,940.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,130.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909 over the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,468,000 after buying an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 684.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 124.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,054,000 after buying an additional 2,059,075 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $25,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.