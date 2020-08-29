NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading Down 0.9%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 16,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

