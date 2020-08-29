Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

