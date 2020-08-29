Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.95. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.89.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

