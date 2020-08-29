Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

NYSE NEP opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9,964.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 195,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 44.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

