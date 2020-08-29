New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $1.50 price target on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.
NGD stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
