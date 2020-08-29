New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $1.50 price target on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 209,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.