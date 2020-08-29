New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Age Beverages stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. On average, analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

