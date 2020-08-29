NetApp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 4,392 call options.

NetApp stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

