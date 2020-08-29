NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.