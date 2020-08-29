NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
NetApp stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
