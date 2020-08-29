Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Neogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NEOG opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

