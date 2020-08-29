Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.17. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Navigator stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Navigator by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

