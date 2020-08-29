Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.95 Million

Analysts expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $281.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Navient posted sales of $312.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

NAVI stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Navient by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

